A dropsonde sits in the launch tube during a 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron mission into Hurricane Ida Aug. 27, 2021. The apparatus is launched from the aircraft and parachutes to the surface of the ocean measuring barometric pressure, wind speed, and temperature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6808168
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-KV687-2204
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Hurricane Ida [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
