    Hurricane Ida [Image 9 of 10]

    Hurricane Ida

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A dropsonde sits in the launch tube during a 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron mission into Hurricane Ida Aug. 27, 2021. The apparatus is launched from the aircraft and parachutes to the surface of the ocean measuring barometric pressure, wind speed, and temperature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 09:52
    Photo ID: 6808168
    VIRIN: 210827-F-KV687-2204
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler
    AFRC
    403rd Wing

