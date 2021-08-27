Hurricane Ida

A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., sits on the flight line Aug. 27, 2021. The 53rd WRS flies reconnaissance missions into tropical systems to collect data the National Hurricane Center uses for forecasting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021
Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
by SSgt Kristen Pittman