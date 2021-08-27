Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida [Image 6 of 10]

    Hurricane Ida

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., sits on the flight line Aug. 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 09:53
    Photo ID: 6808164
    VIRIN: 210827-F-KV687-2031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida
    Hurricane Ida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler
    Hurricane Ida
    AFRC
    hurricane season
    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT