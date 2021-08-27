Maj. Brandon Roth, aircraft commander for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., performs a pre-flight check prior to a flight into Hurricane Ida Aug. 27, 2021. This mission marked the squadron's third into Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
This work, Hurricane Ida [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
