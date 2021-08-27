Maj. Brandon Roth, aircraft commander for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., performs a pre-flight check prior to a flight into Hurricane Ida Aug. 27, 2021. This mission marked the squadron's third into Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 09:53 Photo ID: 6808161 VIRIN: 210827-F-KV687-2025 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.32 MB Location: MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS