Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pallet for pickup [Image 5 of 5]

    Pallet for pickup

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Abraham Ryan, a food service specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, prepares to distribute food rations to units at the Combat Support Training Exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of Reserve and National Guard troops from throughout the United States are taking part in the multi-week CSTX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 23:25
    Photo ID: 6807864
    VIRIN: 210808-A-VX503-0075
    Resolution: 2608x3477
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pallet for pickup [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready for lunch
    Ready to eat
    Boxed meal
    Mobile nutrition
    Pallet for pickup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food
    Army Reserve
    CSTX
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT