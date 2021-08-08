Ready for lunch

U.S. Army Spc. Abraham Ryan, a food service specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, prepares to distribute food rations to units at the Combat Support Training Exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of Reserve and National Guard troops from throughout the United States are taking part in the multi-week CSTX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

