    Boxed meal

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army George Nkutiah, a team leader with the 243rd Transportation Company, loads up rations for his unit at the Combat Support Training Exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of Reserve and National Guard troops from throughout the United States are taking part in the multi-week CSTX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Ready for lunch
    Ready to eat
    Boxed meal
    Mobile nutrition
    Pallet for pickup

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    CSTX
    Combat Support Training Exercise
    243rd Transportation Company
    243 TC

