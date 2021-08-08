Boxed meal

U.S. Army George Nkutiah, a team leader with the 243rd Transportation Company, loads up rations for his unit at the Combat Support Training Exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of Reserve and National Guard troops from throughout the United States are taking part in the multi-week CSTX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

