U.S. Army Sgt. Tremain P. Mack, a squad leader with the 642nd Regional Support Group, prepares to distribute food rations to units at the Combat Support Training Exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of Reserve and National Guard troops from throughout the United States are taking part in the multi-week CSTX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 23:25 Photo ID: 6807861 VIRIN: 210808-A-VX503-0015 Resolution: 2469x3291 Size: 4.9 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready to eat [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.