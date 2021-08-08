Mobile nutrition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    From right, U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Walters, EMT non-commissioned officer in charge, and Sgt. Jenna R. Blachura, surgical tech, both with the 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team based in Eerie, Penn., load up rations for their unit at the Combat Support Training Exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of Reserve and National Guard troops from throughout the United States are taking part in the multi-week CSTX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    MREs
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team

