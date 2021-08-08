From right, U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Walters, EMT non-commissioned officer in charge, and Sgt. Jenna R. Blachura, surgical tech, both with the 624th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team based in Eerie, Penn., load up rations for their unit at the Combat Support Training Exercise on Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of Reserve and National Guard troops from throughout the United States are taking part in the multi-week CSTX. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 23:25 Photo ID: 6807863 VIRIN: 210808-A-VX503-0137 Resolution: 3726x2795 Size: 5.78 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: ERIE, PA, US Hometown: HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile nutrition [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.