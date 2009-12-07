Group photos for the 143rd Combat Communications Squadron, Seattle Wash., on July 12, 2009. The unit is relocating from its base near Boeing Field in Seattle to Camp Murray, Wash. (United States Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Douglas Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2009
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6807634
|VIRIN:
|090712-Z-F3949-001
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications
