Date Taken: 12.01.2012 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6807627 VIRIN: 121201-F-AH582-145 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 6.05 MB Location: WA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Paul Rider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.