A member of the Washington Air National Guard's 252nd Combat Communications Squadron works on communications equipment in 1971. (Washington Air National Guard archive photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6807630
|VIRIN:
|210827-Z-F3949-009
|Resolution:
|2874x2220
|Size:
|807.47 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 252nd Combat Communications Squadron [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications
LEAVE A COMMENT