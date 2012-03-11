Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications [Image 17 of 18]

    Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2012

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Rider 

    194th Wing

    Members of the Washington Air National Guard's 143rd Information Operations Squadron at Camp Murray, Wash. on Nov. 3, 2012.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2012
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6807633
    VIRIN: 121103-Z-F3949-001
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Paul Rider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications

