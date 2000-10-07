A member of the 143rd Combat Communications Squadron sets up a tent during an exercise on July 10, 2000. (Washington Air National Guard archive photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2000
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6807625
|VIRIN:
|000710-Z-F3949-007
|Resolution:
|2986x2101
|Size:
|669.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications
LEAVE A COMMENT