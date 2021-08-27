Tech. Sgt. Bracher of the Washington Air National Guard's 143rd Mobile Communications Squadron works on communications equipment in 1971. (Washington Air National Guard archive photo)
Washington Air Guard cyber unit has deep roots in combat communications
