Gen. Anthony Cotton, right, incoming Air Force Global Strike Command commander, receives the guidon from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., left, during the AFGSC change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. The passing of a unit’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6807480 VIRIN: 210827-F-LC363-1187 Resolution: 4757x2973 Size: 12.86 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFGSC change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.