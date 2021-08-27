Gen. Anthony Cotton, right, incoming Air Force Global Strike Command commander, receives the guidon from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., left, during the AFGSC change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. The passing of a unit’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|08.27.2021
|08.27.2021 17:09
|6807480
|210827-F-LC363-1187
|4757x2973
|12.86 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|2
|0
