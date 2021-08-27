Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    AFGSC change of command ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Gen. Timothy Ray, outgoing Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Gen. Anthony Cotton, incoming AFGSC commander, stand at the position of attention during the AFGSC change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    This work, AFGSC change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

