Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Gen. Timothy Ray, outgoing Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Gen. Anthony Cotton, incoming AFGSC commander, stand at the position of attention during the AFGSC change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

