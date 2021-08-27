Gen. Anthony Cotton, incoming Air Force Global Strike Command commander, is congratulated by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., left, and Gen. Timothy Ray, right, outgoing AFGSC commander, during the AFGSC change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. Activated in 2009, AFGSC is responsible for the nation's three intercontinental ballistic missile wings, the Air Force’s entire bomber force, Air Force Nuclear Command, Control and Communications systems, and operational and maintenance support to organizations within the nuclear enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

