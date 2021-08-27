Gen. Timothy Ray, right, outgoing Air Force Global Strike Command commander, relinquishes the guidon to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., left, during the AFGSC change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. The passing of a unit’s guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

