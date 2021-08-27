Gen. Timothy Ray, outgoing Air Force Global Strike Command commander, makes remarks during the AFGSC change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. Ray held command of AFGSC since 2018, leading the 33,700 professionals who provide the nation with strategic deterrence, global strike and combat support anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|08.27.2021
|08.27.2021 17:09
|6807474
|210827-F-LC363-1140
|3212x1807
|3.9 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|2
|0
This work, AFGSC change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
