U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Poorman, 94th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor crew chief, checks diagnostics for an F-22 during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 23, 2021. During this exercise, maintainers were tasked with servicing six F-22s from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, which performed over 20 hours of sorties per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)
|08.23.2021
|08.26.2021 23:50
|6806067
|210823-F-DP387-1038
|6006x3525
|1.82 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|5
|1
Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight
