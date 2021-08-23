Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Poorman, 94th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor crew chief, checks diagnostics for an F-22 during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 23, 2021. During this exercise, maintainers were tasked with servicing six F-22s from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, which performed over 20 hours of sorties per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

