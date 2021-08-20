Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from the 94th Fighter Squadron service an F-22 Raptor during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 20, 2021. Roughly 160 aircraft maintainers from the 1st Fighter Wing, 192nd Wing, and 1st Maintenance Squadron made the trip to Red Flag Alaska to provide maintenance support for the six F-22s participating in this exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021