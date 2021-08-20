U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from the 94th Fighter Squadron service an F-22 Raptor during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 20, 2021. Roughly 160 aircraft maintainers from the 1st Fighter Wing, 192nd Wing, and 1st Maintenance Squadron made the trip to Red Flag Alaska to provide maintenance support for the six F-22s participating in this exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 23:50
|Photo ID:
|6806063
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-DP387-1146
|Resolution:
|4213x2545
|Size:
|807.87 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS
Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight
