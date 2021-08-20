Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight [Image 1 of 5]

    Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from the 94th Fighter Squadron service an F-22 Raptor during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 20, 2021. Roughly 160 aircraft maintainers from the 1st Fighter Wing, 192nd Wing, and 1st Maintenance Squadron made the trip to Red Flag Alaska to provide maintenance support for the six F-22s participating in this exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

    Pacific Air Forces
    94th Fighter Squadron
    1st Fighter Wing
    192nd Wing
    Red Flag Alaska 21-3

