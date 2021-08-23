Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight [Image 2 of 5]

    Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dailen Holmes, 94th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor crew chief, helps guide an F-22 Raptor pilot during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 23, 2021. The Red Flag exercise brings together multiple squadrons from across the Air Force together to simulate a real-world combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:50
    Photo ID: 6806064
    VIRIN: 210823-F-DP387-1305
    Resolution: 4420x2402
    Size: 898.46 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces
    94th Fighter Squadron
    1st Fighter Wing
    192nd Wing
    Red Flag Alaska 21-3

