Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dailen Holmes, 94th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor crew chief, helps guide an F-22 Raptor pilot during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 23, 2021. The Red Flag exercise brings together multiple squadrons from across the Air Force together to simulate a real-world combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

