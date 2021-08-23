Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight [Image 4 of 5]

    Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaheim Gayden, 94th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor crew chief, prepares to maintain an F-22 Raptor during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 20, 2021. During Red Flag, younger Airmen are able to hone their skills servicing and inspecting aircraft helping to facilitate daily sorties for 94th FS pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

    Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

