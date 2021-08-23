Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaheim Gayden, 94th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor crew chief, prepares to maintain an F-22 Raptor during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 20, 2021. During Red Flag, younger Airmen are able to hone their skills servicing and inspecting aircraft helping to facilitate daily sorties for 94th FS pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

