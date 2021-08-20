A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 1st Maintenance Squadron works to refuel an F-22 Raptor during Red Flag Alaska, 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 20, 2021. For several of the younger Airmen in the 94th FS, this is the largest exercise they have been a part of which requires them to utilize the expertise they have learned as F-22 maintainers thus far. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 23:50
|Photo ID:
|6806065
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-DP387-1404
|Resolution:
|4562x3546
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintainers: Keeping the F-22 in the fight
LEAVE A COMMENT