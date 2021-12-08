A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, fires a rocket during Redleg Tempest II on August 12, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II concluded with a live fire demonstration, show casing the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. forces ability to work together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

