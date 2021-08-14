These U.S. Amy Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, participated in training exercise Redleg Tempest II between August 8 through August 13, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint exercise which involved the Jordanian Armed Forces, U.S. Air Force, and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

