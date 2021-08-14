Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redleg Tempest II [Image 10 of 13]

    Redleg Tempest II

    JORDAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    These U.S. Amy Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, participated in training exercise Redleg Tempest II between August 8 through August 13, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint exercise which involved the Jordanian Armed Forces, U.S. Air Force, and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

