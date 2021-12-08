Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redleg Tempest II [Image 7 of 13]

    Redleg Tempest II

    JORDAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, fires a rocket during Redleg Tempest II on August 12, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II was a multi-day training exercise, giving the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. forces an opportunity to work with each other. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

