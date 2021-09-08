Redleg Tempest II

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeff Tesmer, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, speaks with Jordanian Royal Armed Forces during Redleg Tempest, on August 9, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest is a training exercise for artillery personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

