Redleg Tempest II

U.S. Army Spc. William Miller, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, helps unload and reload a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on August 12, 2021 in Jordan. The loading and unloading procedures for a HIMARS can be accomplished between four and seven minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

