    Redleg Tempest II [Image 11 of 13]

    Redleg Tempest II

    JORDAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Spc. William Miller, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, helps unload and reload a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on August 12, 2021 in Jordan. The loading and unloading procedures for a HIMARS can be accomplished between four and seven minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

