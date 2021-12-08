Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redleg Tempest II [Image 13 of 13]

    Redleg Tempest II

    JORDAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Some of the Jordanian soldiers, assigned to the Jordanian Royal Artillery Corps, who participated in Redleg Tempest II on August 12, 2021 in Jordan. The Jordanian Royal Artillery Corps partnered with Task Force Iron Valor during Redleg Tempest II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:37
    Photo ID: 6804017
    VIRIN: 210812-A-CZ403-1134
    Resolution: 5972x4143
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

