Some of the Jordanian soldiers, assigned to the Jordanian Royal Artillery Corps, who participated in Redleg Tempest II on August 12, 2021 in Jordan. The Jordanian Royal Artillery Corps partnered with Task Force Iron Valor during Redleg Tempest II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:37 Photo ID: 6804017 VIRIN: 210812-A-CZ403-1134 Resolution: 5972x4143 Size: 16.65 MB Location: JO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.