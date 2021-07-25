210725-N-UF592-2037 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2021) – A French navy NH90 Caiman helicopter, left, attached to FS Languedoc (D653) and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC)12, operate together over aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Languedoc, not pictured, in the Arabian Sea, July 25. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:53 Photo ID: 6802507 VIRIN: 210725-N-UF592-2037 Resolution: 1425x949 Size: 107.32 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fly by [Image 22 of 22], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.