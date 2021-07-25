Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fly by [Image 22 of 22]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fly by

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210725-N-UF592-2037 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2021) – A French navy NH90 Caiman helicopter, left, attached to FS Languedoc (D653) and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC)12, operate together over aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Languedoc, not pictured, in the Arabian Sea, July 25. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fly by [Image 22 of 22], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Fly by
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    French Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

