USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210825-N-LI114-1013 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Ryan Sokolovic runs across the flight deck after performing catapult shuttle checks aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 25. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6802498
|VIRIN:
|210825-N-LI114-1013
|Resolution:
|6555x4375
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
