210825-N-DW158-1112 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) - Sailors prepare to load a MK15 Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) on aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 25. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:52 Photo ID: 6802495 VIRIN: 210825-N-DW158-1112 Resolution: 6774x3335 Size: 900.31 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CIWS Live-Fire Exercise [Image 22 of 22], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.