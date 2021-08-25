Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 17 of 22]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210825-N-LI114-1047 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Elijah Boughton, left, and Airman Armando Guzman prepare the landing area on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 25. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6802502
    VIRIN: 210825-N-LI114-1047
    Resolution: 5133x3426
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

