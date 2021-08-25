Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CIWS Live-Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 22]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CIWS Live-Fire Exercise

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210825-N-DW158-1127 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) - Sailors load a MK15 Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) on aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 25. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6802497
    VIRIN: 210825-N-DW158-1127
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 829.87 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CIWS Live-Fire Exercise [Image 22 of 22], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    CIWS
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

