349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, wait to board a C-5M Super Galaxy mission supporting the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 21, 2021. The 349th AMW is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brady Penn)

