    349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations [Image 4 of 14]

    349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A C-5M Super Galaxy loaded with cargo, passenger seats and aircrews from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, is prepared for departure prior to a mission supporting the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 21, 2021. The 349th AMW is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brady Penn)

    CENTCOM
    AFRC
    349 AMW
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    afghanevacuation

