A Reserve Citizen Airman from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, boards a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft prior to a mission supporting the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 24, 2021. The 349th AMW is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jose B. Aquilizan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 14:49 Photo ID: 6802062 VIRIN: 210824-F-FY718-0050 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.48 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.