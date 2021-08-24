Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations [Image 10 of 14]

    349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A Reserve Citizen Airman from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, ties down luggage aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, prior to a mission supporting the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 24, 2021. The 349th AMW is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jose B. Aquilizan)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 14:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFRC
    349 AMW
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    afghanevacuation

