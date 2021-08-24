Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California, prepare for a C-17 Globemaster III mission supporting the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 24, 2021. The 349th AMW is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jose B. Aquilizan)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6802063
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-FY718-0053
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 349 AMW supports Afghanistan operations [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
