KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Hospitalman Keia Kimbrough, at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay’s pediatrics clinic, checks the height of a 6-year-old. Kimbrough, a native of Bel Air, Maryland, says, “Caring for sailors’ families plays a vital role in supporting the well-being of our active duty personnel.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6801553
|VIRIN:
|210712-N-QA097-400
|Resolution:
|3048x2554
|Size:
|943.22 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Pediatrics Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT