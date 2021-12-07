Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Pediatrics Clinic [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Pediatrics Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Hospitalman Keia Kimbrough, at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay’s pediatrics clinic, checks the height of a 6-year-old. Kimbrough, a native of Bel Air, Maryland, says, “Caring for sailors’ families plays a vital role in supporting the well-being of our active duty personnel.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6801553
    VIRIN: 210712-N-QA097-400
    Resolution: 3048x2554
    Size: 943.22 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Pediatrics Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    well-being
    pediatrics clinic
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay: Naval Hospital Jacksonville

