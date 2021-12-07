Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Pediatrics Clinic

KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Hospitalman Keia Kimbrough, at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay’s pediatrics clinic, checks the height of a 6-year-old. Kimbrough, a native of Bel Air, Maryland, says, “Caring for sailors’ families plays a vital role in supporting the well-being of our active duty personnel.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

