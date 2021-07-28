Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 28, 2021) - Lt. Daniel Buono, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, shows a patient a replacement crown. Buono, a native of Navarre, Florida, says, "A healthy body starts with a healthy mouth! It's an absolute honor and privilege to provide top notch and innovative dental care for our uniformed personnel." The Navy Dental Corps celebrates its 109th birthday on Aug. 22, supporting the readiness of sailors and Marines for combat and humanitarian missions around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

