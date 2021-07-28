JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 28, 2021) - Lt. Daniel Buono, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, shows a patient a replacement crown. Buono, a native of Navarre, Florida, says, "A healthy body starts with a healthy mouth! It's an absolute honor and privilege to provide top notch and innovative dental care for our uniformed personnel." The Navy Dental Corps celebrates its 109th birthday on Aug. 22, supporting the readiness of sailors and Marines for combat and humanitarian missions around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 09:57 Photo ID: 6801491 VIRIN: 210728-N-QA097-200 Resolution: 4240x2752 Size: 929.36 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.