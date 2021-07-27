JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 27, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Jawad prepares to lead a preventive medicine training at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. He recently received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for assisting at the site of a motor vehicle accident. Jawad is a native of Detroit, Michigan and says, “As we meet the mission and the fight against COVID-19, it’s vital that we continue to prioritize our sailors, our families, and ourselves.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 09:56
|Photo ID:
|6801490
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-QA097-202
|Resolution:
|1034x1418
|Size:
|226.75 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
