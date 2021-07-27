Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Preventive Medicine

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 27, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Jawad prepares to lead a preventive medicine training at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. He recently received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for assisting at the site of a motor vehicle accident. Jawad is a native of Detroit, Michigan and says, “As we meet the mission and the fight against COVID-19, it’s vital that we continue to prioritize our sailors, our families, and ourselves.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville
    COVID-19

