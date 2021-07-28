Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps [Image 3 of 5]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 28, 2021) - Cmdr. John Williams, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, restores a sailor’s dental fillings. Williams, a native of San Diego, California, holds a doctor of medicine in dentistry from The Medical College of Virginia / Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. Williams says, “Without our dental services, our fighting forces wouldn’t be able to take on the challenge of supporting and defending our great nation. I’m proud to play a significant role in ensuring our service members are always ready to heed our nation’s call.” Since Aug. 22, 1912, the Dental Corps has been vital to ensuring the operational readiness of all who deploy. Dental Corps personnel serve with Marine Expeditionary Units and aboard ships, assuming roles in triage and surgical support at Marine battalion aid stations and battle dressing stations. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Corps [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

