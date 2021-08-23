Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dental Corps [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dental Corps

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 23, 2021) - Capt. Jerry Torres and Lt. Daniel Buono, Dental Corps officers, cut a ceremonial cake at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in recognition of the Navy Dental Corps' 109th birthday. Since Aug. 22, 1912, the Dental Corps has been vital to ensuring the operational readiness of sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dental Corps [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operational readiness
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Dental Corps

