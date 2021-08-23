JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 23, 2021) - Capt. Jerry Torres and Lt. Daniel Buono, Dental Corps officers, cut a ceremonial cake at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in recognition of the Navy Dental Corps' 109th birthday. Since Aug. 22, 1912, the Dental Corps has been vital to ensuring the operational readiness of sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6801493
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-QA097-100
|Resolution:
|2536x2784
|Size:
|793.17 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dental Corps [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
