Naval Hospital Jacksonville Dental Corps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 23, 2021) - Capt. Jerry Torres and Lt. Daniel Buono, Dental Corps officers, cut a ceremonial cake at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in recognition of the Navy Dental Corps' 109th birthday. Since Aug. 22, 1912, the Dental Corps has been vital to ensuring the operational readiness of sailors and Marines. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #NavyDentalCorps

