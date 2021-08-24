Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts [Image 12 of 12]

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

    ANSE AU VEAU, HAITI

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Col. Samuel Agosto, Chief of Staff of the Puerto Rico National Guard, assists with the unloading of food supplies to the community of Anse au Veau, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Guardsmen from the PRANG have been assisting in the aid-relief efforts in the country since Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 09:59
    Photo ID: 6801488
    VIRIN: 210824-Z-XG945-011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ANSE AU VEAU, HT
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    JTFHaiti
    Haiti Relief Efforts
    Army
    National Guard
    BESTOFSOUTHCOM
    JTFHaiti2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT