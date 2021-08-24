Col. Samuel Agosto, Chief of Staff of the Puerto Rico National Guard, assists with the unloading of food supplies to the community of Anse au Veau, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Guardsmen from the PRANG have been assisting in the aid-relief efforts in the country since Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 09:59 Photo ID: 6801488 VIRIN: 210824-Z-XG945-011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ANSE AU VEAU, HT Web Views: 10 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.