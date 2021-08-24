Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

Warrant Officer (WO1) Helen Davila, Chief Warrant Officer four (CW4) Alberto Ponce de Leon, Staff Sgt. Harold Rivera, and Staff Sgt. Andres Rivera conduct the mission brief before departing to Anse au Veau, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation have been assisting in the aid-relief efforts in the country since Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

