Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

: UH-60 helicopter from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation departs Port-au-Prince Airport, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation have been assisting in the aid-relief efforts in the country since Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)
