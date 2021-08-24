Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 09:59 Photo ID: 6801487 VIRIN: 210824-Z-XG945-012 Resolution: 4696x3131 Size: 1.5 MB Location: ANSE AU VEAU, HT

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.