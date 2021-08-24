Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

Locals from the Anse au Veau community, Haiti, wait as guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard unload food provisions from the UH-60 helicopter, Aug. 24, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)
